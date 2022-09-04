Panther

Medium beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12
Hit Points 13 (3d8)
Speed 50 ft., climb 40 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

14 (+2)

15 (+2)

10 (+0)

3 (–4)

14 (+2)

7 (–2)

Skills Perception +4, Stealth +6
Languages
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)

Keen Smell. The panther has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on smell.

Pounce. If the panther moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a creature and then hits it with a claw attack on the same turn, that target must succeed on a DC 12 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone. If the target is prone, the panther can make one bite attack against it as a bonus action.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.

Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d4 + 2) slashing damage.