Medium beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12

Hit Points 13 (3d8)

Speed 50 ft., climb 40 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 14 (+2) 15 (+2) 10 (+0) 3 (–4) 14 (+2) 7 (–2)

Skills Perception +4, Stealth +6

Languages —

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)



Keen Smell. The panther has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on smell.

Pounce. If the panther moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a creature and then hits it with a claw attack on the same turn, that target must succeed on a DC 12 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone. If the target is prone, the panther can make one bite attack against it as a bonus action.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.

Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d4 + 2) slashing damage.