Medium beast, unaligned
Armor Class 12
Hit Points 13 (3d8)
Speed 50 ft., climb 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
14 (+2)
15 (+2)
10 (+0)
3 (–4)
14 (+2)
7 (–2)
Skills Perception +4, Stealth +6
Languages —
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)
Keen Smell. The panther has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on smell.
Pounce. If the panther moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a creature and then hits it with a claw attack on the same turn, that target must succeed on a DC 12 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone. If the target is prone, the panther can make one bite attack against it as a bonus action.
Actions
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.
Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d4 + 2) slashing damage.