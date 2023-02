Tiny beast, unaligned

Armor Class 13

Hit Points 2 (1d4)

Speed 30 ft., swim 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 2 (–4) 16 (+3) 11 (+0) 1 (–5) 10 (+0) 3 (–4)

Languages —

Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)



Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1 piercing damage, and the target must make a DC 10 Constitution saving throw, taking 5 (2d4) poison damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.