Poisonous Snake, Giant

Medium beast, unaligned

Armor Class 14
Hit Points 11 (2d8 + 2)
Speed 30 ft., swim 30 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

10 (+0)

18 (+4)

13 (+1)

2 (–4)

10 (+0)

3 (–4)

Skills Perception +2
Languages
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d4 + 4) piercing damage, and the target must make a DC 11 Constitution saving throw, taking 10 (3d6) poison damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.