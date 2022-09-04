Poisonous Snake, Giant
Poisonous Snake, Giant
Medium beast, unaligned
Armor Class 14
Hit Points 11 (2d8 + 2)
Speed 30 ft., swim 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
10 (+0)
18 (+4)
13 (+1)
2 (–4)
10 (+0)
3 (–4)
Skills Perception +2
Languages —
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)
Actions
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d4 + 4) piercing damage, and the target must make a DC 11 Constitution saving throw, taking 10 (3d6) poison damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.