Medium beast, unaligned

Armor Class 14

Hit Points 11 (2d8 + 2)

Speed 30 ft., swim 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 10 (+0) 18 (+4) 13 (+1) 2 (–4) 10 (+0) 3 (–4)

Skills Perception +2

Languages —

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)



Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d4 + 4) piercing damage, and the target must make a DC 11 Constitution saving throw, taking 10 (3d6) poison damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.