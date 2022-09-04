Medium swarm of Tiny beasts, unaligned
Armor Class 14
Hit Points 36 (8d8)
Speed 30 ft., swim 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
8 (–1)
18 (+4)
11 (+0)
1 (–5)
10 (+0)
3 (–4)
Damage Resistances bludgeoning, piercing, slashing
Condition Immunities charmed, frightened, grappled, paralyzed, petrified, prone, restrained, stunned
Languages —
Challenge 2 (450 XP)
Swarm. The swarm can occupy another creature’s space and vice versa, and the swarm can move through any opening large enough for a Tiny snake. The swarm can’t regain hit points or gain temporary hit points.
Actions
Bites. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 0 ft., one creature in the swarm’s space. Hit: 7 (2d6) piercing damage, or 3 (1d6) piercing damage if the swarm has half of its hit points or fewer. The target must make a DC 10 Constitution saving throw, taking 14 (4d6) poison damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.