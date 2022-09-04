Tiny beast, unaligned

Armor Class 13

Hit Points 1 (1d4 – 1)

Speed swim 40 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 2 (–4) 16 (+3) 9 (–1) 1 (–5) 7 (–2) 2 (–4)

Languages —

Challenge 0 (10 XP)



Blood Frenzy. The quipper has advantage on melee attack rolls against any creature that doesn’t have all its hit points.

Water Breathing. The quipper can breathe only underwater.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1 piercing damage.

A quipper is a carnivorous fish with sharp teeth. Quippers can adapt to any aquatic environment, including cold subterranean lakes. They frequently gather in swarms; the statistics for a swarm of quippers appear later in this appendix.