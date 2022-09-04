Quipper
Tiny beast, unaligned
Armor Class 13
Hit Points 1 (1d4 – 1)
Speed swim 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
2 (–4)
16 (+3)
9 (–1)
1 (–5)
7 (–2)
2 (–4)
Languages —
Challenge 0 (10 XP)
Blood Frenzy. The quipper has advantage on melee attack rolls against any creature that doesn’t have all its hit points.
Water Breathing. The quipper can breathe only underwater.
Actions
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1 piercing damage.
A quipper is a carnivorous fish with sharp teeth. Quippers can adapt to any aquatic environment, including cold subterranean lakes. They frequently gather in swarms; the statistics for a swarm of quippers appear later in this appendix.