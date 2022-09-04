Medium swarm of Tiny beasts, unaligned

Armor Class 13

Hit Points 28 (8d8 – 8)

Speed 0 ft., swim 40 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 13 (+1) 16 (+3) 9 (–1) 1 (–5) 7 (–2) 2 (–4)

Damage Resistances bludgeoning, piercing, slashing

Condition Immunities charmed, frightened, grappled, paralyzed, petrified, prone, restrained, stunned

Languages —

Challenge 1 (200 XP)



Blood Frenzy. The swarm has advantage on melee attack rolls against any creature that doesn’t have all its hit points.

Swarm. The swarm can occupy another creature’s space and vice versa, and the swarm can move through any opening large enough for a Tiny quipper. The swarm can’t regain hit points or gain temporary hit points.

Water Breathing. The swarm can breathe only underwater.

Actions

Bites. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 0 ft., one creature in the swarm’s space. Hit: 14 (4d6) piercing damage, or 7 (2d6) piercing damage if the swarm has half of its hit points or fewer.