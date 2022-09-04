Rat (Diseased), Giant
Rat (Diseased), Giant
Small beast, unaligned
Armor Class 12
Hit Points 7 (2d6)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
7 (–2)
15 (+2)
11 (+0)
2 (–4)
10 (+0)
4 (–3)
Languages —
Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)
Actions
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 3 (1d4 + 2) piercing damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 10 Constitution saving throw or contract a disease. Until the disease is cured, the target can’t regain hit points except by magical means, and the target’s hit point maximum decreases by 3 (1d6) every 24 hours. If the target’s hit point maximum drops to 0 as a result of this disease, the target dies.