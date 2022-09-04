Small beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12

Hit Points 7 (2d6)

Speed 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 7 (–2) 15 (+2) 11 (+0) 2 (–4) 10 (+0) 4 (–3)

Languages —

Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)



Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 3 (1d4 + 2) piercing damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 10 Constitution saving throw or contract a disease. Until the disease is cured, the target can’t regain hit points except by magical means, and the target’s hit point maximum decreases by 3 (1d6) every 24 hours. If the target’s hit point maximum drops to 0 as a result of this disease, the target dies.