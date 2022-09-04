Rat, Giant

Small beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12
Hit Points 7 (2d6)
Speed 30 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

7 (–2)

15 (+2)

11 (+0)

2 (–4)

10 (+0)

4 (–3)

Languages
Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)

Keen Smell. The rat has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on smell.

Pack Tactics. The rat has advantage on an attack roll against a creature if at least one of the rat’s allies is within 5 ft. of the creature and the ally isn’t incapacitated.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d4 + 2) piercing damage.