Medium swarm of Tiny beasts, unaligned

Armor Class 10

Hit Points 24 (7d8 – 7)

Speed 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 9 (–1) 11 (+0) 9 (–1) 2 (–4) 10 (+0) 3 (–4)

Damage Resistances bludgeoning, piercing, slashing

Condition Immunities charmed, frightened, grappled, paralyzed, petrified, prone, restrained, stunned

Languages —

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)



Keen Smell. The swarm has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on smell.

Swarm. The swarm can occupy another creature’s space and vice versa, and the swarm can move through any opening large enough for a Tiny rat. The swarm can’t regain hit points or gain temporary hit points.

Actions

Bites. Melee Weapon Attack: +2 to hit, reach 0 ft., one target in the swarm’s space. Hit: 7 (2d6) piercing damage, or 3 (1d6) piercing damage if the swarm has half of its hit points or fewer.