Raven
Tiny beast, unaligned
Armor Class 12
Hit Points 1 (1d4 – 1)
Speed 10 ft., fly 50 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
2 (–4)
14 (+2)
8 (–1)
2 (–4)
12 (+1)
6 (–2)
Skills Perception +3
Languages —
Challenge 0 (10 XP)
Mimicry. The raven can mimic simple sounds it has heard, such as a person whispering, a baby crying, or an animal chittering. A creature that hears the sounds can tell they are imitations with a successful DC 10 Wisdom (Insight) check.
Actions
Beak. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1 piercing damage.