Raven

Tiny beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12
Hit Points 1 (1d4 – 1)
Speed 10 ft., fly 50 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

2 (–4)

14 (+2)

8 (–1)

2 (–4)

12 (+1)

6 (–2)

Skills Perception +3
Languages
Challenge 0 (10 XP)

Mimicry. The raven can mimic simple sounds it has heard, such as a person whispering, a baby crying, or an animal chittering. A creature that hears the sounds can tell they are imitations with a successful DC 10 Wisdom (Insight) check.

Actions

Beak. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1 piercing damage.