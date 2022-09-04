Tiny beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12

Hit Points 1 (1d4 – 1)

Speed 10 ft., fly 50 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 2 (–4) 14 (+2) 8 (–1) 2 (–4) 12 (+1) 6 (–2)

Skills Perception +3

Languages —

Challenge 0 (10 XP)



Mimicry. The raven can mimic simple sounds it has heard, such as a person whispering, a baby crying, or an animal chittering. A creature that hears the sounds can tell they are imitations with a successful DC 10 Wisdom (Insight) check.

Actions

Beak. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1 piercing damage.