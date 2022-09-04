Raven, Swarm
Medium swarm of Tiny beasts, unaligned
Armor Class 12
Hit Points 24 (7d8 – 7)
Speed 10 ft., fly 50 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
6 (–2)
14 (+2)
8 (–1)
3 (–4)
12 (+1)
6 (–2)
Damage Resistances bludgeoning, piercing, slashing
Condition Immunities charmed, frightened, grappled, paralyzed, petrified, prone, restrained, stunned
Languages —
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)
Swarm. The swarm can occupy another creature’s space and vice versa, and the swarm can move through any opening large enough for a Tiny raven. The swarm can’t regain hit points or gain temporary hit points.
Actions
Beaks. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target in the swarm’s space. Hit: 7 (2d6) piercing damage, or 3 (1d6) piercing damage if the swarm has half of its hit points or fewer.