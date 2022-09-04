Medium swarm of Tiny beasts, unaligned

Armor Class 12

Hit Points 24 (7d8 – 7)

Speed 10 ft., fly 50 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 6 (–2) 14 (+2) 8 (–1) 3 (–4) 12 (+1) 6 (–2)

Damage Resistances bludgeoning, piercing, slashing

Condition Immunities charmed, frightened, grappled, paralyzed, petrified, prone, restrained, stunned

Languages —

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)



Swarm. The swarm can occupy another creature’s space and vice versa, and the swarm can move through any opening large enough for a Tiny raven. The swarm can’t regain hit points or gain temporary hit points.

Actions

Beaks. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target in the swarm’s space. Hit: 7 (2d6) piercing damage, or 3 (1d6) piercing damage if the swarm has half of its hit points or fewer.