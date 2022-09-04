Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 11 (natural armor)

Hit Points 45 (6d10 + 12)

Speed 40 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 21 (+5) 8 (–1) 15 (+2) 2 (–4) 12 (+1) 6 (–2)

Languages —

Challenge 2 (450 XP)



Charge. If the rhinoceros moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a target and then hits it with a gore attack on the same turn, the target takes an extra 9 (2d8) bludgeoning damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 15 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone.

Actions

Gore. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 14 (2d8 + 5) bludgeoning damage.