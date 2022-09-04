Rhinoceros
Rhinoceros
Large beast, unaligned
Armor Class 11 (natural armor)
Hit Points 45 (6d10 + 12)
Speed 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
21 (+5)
8 (–1)
15 (+2)
2 (–4)
12 (+1)
6 (–2)
Languages —
Challenge 2 (450 XP)
Charge. If the rhinoceros moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a target and then hits it with a gore attack on the same turn, the target takes an extra 9 (2d8) bludgeoning damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 15 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone.
Actions
Gore. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 14 (2d8 + 5) bludgeoning damage.