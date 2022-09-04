Scorpion, Giant
Large beast, unaligned
Armor Class 15 (natural armor)
Hit Points 52 (7d10 + 14)
Speed 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
15 (+2)
13 (+1)
15 (+2)
1 (–5)
9 (–1)
3 (–4)
Languages —
Challenge 3 (700 XP)
Actions
Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d8 + 2) bludgeoning damage, and the target is grappled (escape DC 12). The scorpion has two claws, each of which can grapple only one target.
Multiattack. The scorpion makes three attacks: two with its claws and one with its sting.
Sting. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 7 (1d10 + 2) piercing damage, and the target must make a DC 12 Constitution saving throw, taking 22 (4d10) poison damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.