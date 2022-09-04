Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 15 (natural armor)

Hit Points 52 (7d10 + 14)

Speed 40 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 15 (+2) 13 (+1) 15 (+2) 1 (–5) 9 (–1) 3 (–4)

Languages —

Challenge 3 (700 XP)



Actions

Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d8 + 2) bludgeoning damage, and the target is grappled (escape DC 12). The scorpion has two claws, each of which can grapple only one target.

Multiattack. The scorpion makes three attacks: two with its claws and one with its sting.

Sting. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 7 (1d10 + 2) piercing damage, and the target must make a DC 12 Constitution saving throw, taking 22 (4d10) poison damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.