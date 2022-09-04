Large beast, unaligned
Armor Class 13 (natural armor)
Hit Points 16 (3d10)
Speed 0 ft., swim 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
12 (+1)
15 (+2)
11 (+0)
2 (–4)
12 (+1)
5 (–3)
Languages —
Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)
Charge. If the sea horse moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a target and then hits it with a ram attack on the same turn, the target takes an extra 7 (2d6) bludgeoning damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 11 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone.
Water Breathing. The sea horse can breathe only underwater.
Actions
Ram. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d6 + 1) bludgeoning damage.
Like their smaller kin, giant sea horses are shy, colorful fish with elongated bodies and curled tails. Aquatic elves train them as mounts.