Huge beast, unaligned

Armor Class 13 (natural armor)

Hit Points 126 (11d12 + 55)

Speed swim 50 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 23 (+6) 11 (+0) 21 (+5) 1 (–5) 10 (+0) 5 (–3)

Skills Perception +3

Languages —

Challenge 5 (1,800 XP)



Blood Frenzy. The shark has advantage on melee attack rolls against any creature that doesn’t have all its hit points.

Water Breathing. The shark can breathe only underwater.

Actions

Bite. Weapon Attack: +9 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 22 (3d10 + 6) piercing damage.

A giant shark is 30 feet long and normally found in deep oceans. Utterly fearless, it preys on anything that crosses its path, including whales and ships.