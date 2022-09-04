Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12 (natural armor)

Hit Points 45 (6d10 + 12)

Speed swim 40 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 18 (+4) 13 (+1) 15 (+2) 1 (–5) 10 (+0) 4 (–3)

Skills Perception +2

Languages —

Challenge 2 (450 XP)



Blood Frenzy. The shark has advantage on melee attack rolls against any creature that doesn’t have all its hit points.

Water Breathing. The shark can breathe only underwater.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 13 (2d8 + 4) piercing damage.

Smaller than a giant shark but larger and fiercer than a reef shark, a hunter shark haunts deep waters. It usually hunts alone, but multiple hunter sharks might feed in the same area. A fully grown hunter shark is 15 to 20 feet long.