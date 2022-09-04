Shark, Reef
Medium beast, unaligned
Armor Class 12 (natural armor)
Hit Points 22 (4d8 + 4)
Speed swim 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
14 (+2)
13 (+1)
13 (+1)
1 (–5)
10 (+0)
4 (–3)
Skills Perception +2
Languages —
Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)
Pack Tactics. The shark has advantage on an attack roll against a creature if at least one of the shark’s allies is within 5 ft. of the creature and the ally isn’t incapacitated.
Water Breathing. The shark can breathe only underwater.
Actions
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d8 + 2) piercing damage.
Smaller than giant sharks and hunter sharks, reef sharks inhabit shallow waters and coral reefs, gathering in small packs to hunt. A full-grown specimen measures 6 to 10 feet long.