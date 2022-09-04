Shark, Reef

Medium beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12 (natural armor)
Hit Points 22 (4d8 + 4)
Speed swim 40 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

14 (+2)

13 (+1)

13 (+1)

1 (–5)

10 (+0)

4 (–3)

Skills Perception +2
Languages
Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)

Pack Tactics. The shark has advantage on an attack roll against a creature if at least one of the shark’s allies is within 5 ft. of the creature and the ally isn’t incapacitated.

Water Breathing. The shark can breathe only underwater.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d8 + 2) piercing damage.

Smaller than giant sharks and hunter sharks, reef sharks inhabit shallow waters and coral reefs, gathering in small packs to hunt. A full-grown specimen measures 6 to 10 feet long.