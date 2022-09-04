Medium beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12 (natural armor)

Hit Points 22 (4d8 + 4)

Speed swim 40 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 14 (+2) 13 (+1) 13 (+1) 1 (–5) 10 (+0) 4 (–3)

Skills Perception +2

Languages —

Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)



Pack Tactics. The shark has advantage on an attack roll against a creature if at least one of the shark’s allies is within 5 ft. of the creature and the ally isn’t incapacitated.

Water Breathing. The shark can breathe only underwater.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d8 + 2) piercing damage.

Smaller than giant sharks and hunter sharks, reef sharks inhabit shallow waters and coral reefs, gathering in small packs to hunt. A full-grown specimen measures 6 to 10 feet long.