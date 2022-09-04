Tiny beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12

Hit Points 1 (1d4 –1)

Speed 20 ft., climb 20 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 2 (–4) 14 (+2) 8 (–1) 1 (–5) 10 (+0) 2 (–4)

Skills Stealth +4

Languages —

Challenge 0 (10 XP)



Spider Climb. The spider can climb difficult surfaces, including upside down on ceilings, without needing to make an ability check.

Web Sense. While in contact with a web, the spider knows the exact location of any other creature in contact with the same web.

Web Walker. The spider ignores movement restrictions caused by webbing.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 1 piercing damage, and the target must succeed on a DC 9 Constitution saving throw or take 2 (1d4) poison damage.