Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12

Hit Points 37 (5d10 + 10)

Speed 40 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 17 (+3) 15 (+2) 14 (+2) 3 (–4) 12 (+1) 8 (–1)

Skills Perception +3, Stealth +6

Languages —

Challenge 1 (200 XP)



Keen Smell. The tiger has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on smell.

Pounce. If the tiger moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a creature and then hits it with a claw attack on the same turn, that target must succeed on a DC 13 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone. If the target is prone, the tiger can make one bite attack against it as a bonus action.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 8 (1d10 + 3) piercing damage.

Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 7 (1d8 + 3) slashing damage.