Large beast, unaligned
Armor Class 12
Hit Points 52 (7d10 + 14)
Speed 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
18 (+4)
14 (+2)
15 (+2)
3 (–4)
12 (+1)
8 (–1)
Skills Perception +3, Stealth +6
Languages —
Challenge 2 (450 XP)
Keen Smell. The tiger has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on smell.
Pounce. If the tiger moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a creature and then hits it with a claw attack on the same turn, that target must succeed on a DC 14 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone. If the target is prone, the tiger can make one bite attack against it as a bonus action.
Actions
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 10 (1d10 + 5) piercing damage.
Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 12 (2d6 + 5) slashing damage.