Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12

Hit Points 52 (7d10 + 14)

Speed 40 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 18 (+4) 14 (+2) 15 (+2) 3 (–4) 12 (+1) 8 (–1)

Skills Perception +3, Stealth +6

Languages —

Challenge 2 (450 XP)



Keen Smell. The tiger has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on smell.

Pounce. If the tiger moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a creature and then hits it with a claw attack on the same turn, that target must succeed on a DC 14 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone. If the target is prone, the tiger can make one bite attack against it as a bonus action.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 10 (1d10 + 5) piercing damage.

Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 12 (2d6 + 5) slashing damage.