Vulture
Medium beast, unaligned
Armor Class 10
Hit Points 5 (1d8 + 1)
Speed 10 ft., fly 50 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
7 (–2)
10 (+0)
13 (+1)
2 (–4)
12 (+1)
4 (–3)
Skills Perception +3
Languages —
Challenge 0 (10 XP)
Keen Sight and Smell. The vulture has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight or smell.
Pack Tactics. The vulture has advantage on an attack roll against a creature if at least one of the vulture’s allies is within 5 ft. of the creature and the ally isn’t incapacitated.
Actions
Beak. Melee Weapon Attack: +2 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 2 (1d4) piercing damage.