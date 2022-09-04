Vulture

Medium beast, unaligned

Armor Class 10
Hit Points 5 (1d8 + 1)
Speed 10 ft., fly 50 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

7 (–2)

10 (+0)

13 (+1)

2 (–4)

12 (+1)

4 (–3)

Skills Perception +3
Languages
Challenge 0 (10 XP)

Keen Sight and Smell. The vulture has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight or smell.

Pack Tactics. The vulture has advantage on an attack roll against a creature if at least one of the vulture’s allies is within 5 ft. of the creature and the ally isn’t incapacitated.

Actions

Beak. Melee Weapon Attack: +2 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 2 (1d4) piercing damage.