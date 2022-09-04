Medium beast, unaligned

Armor Class 10

Hit Points 5 (1d8 + 1)

Speed 10 ft., fly 50 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 7 (–2) 10 (+0) 13 (+1) 2 (–4) 12 (+1) 4 (–3)

Skills Perception +3

Languages —

Challenge 0 (10 XP)



Keen Sight and Smell. The vulture has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight or smell.

Pack Tactics. The vulture has advantage on an attack roll against a creature if at least one of the vulture’s allies is within 5 ft. of the creature and the ally isn’t incapacitated.

Actions

Beak. Melee Weapon Attack: +2 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 2 (1d4) piercing damage.



