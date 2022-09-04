Large beast, neutral evil

Armor Class 10

Hit Points 22 (3d10 + 6)

Speed 10 ft., fly 60 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 15 (+2) 10 (+0) 15 (+2) 6 (–2) 12 (+1) 7 (–2)

Skills Perception +3

Languages understands Common but can't speak

Challenge 1 (200 XP)



Keen Sight and Smell. The vulture has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight or smell.

Pack Tactics. The vulture has advantage on an attack roll against a creature if at least one of the vulture’s allies is within 5 ft. of the creature and the ally isn’t incapacitated.

Actions

Multiattack. The vulture makes two attacks: one with its beak and one with its talons.

Beak. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 7 (2d4 + 2) piercing damage.

Talons. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 9 (2d6 + 2) slashing damage.

A giant vulture has advanced intelligence and a malevolent bent. Unlike its smaller kin, it will attack a wounded creature to hasten its end. Giant vultures have been known to haunt a thirsty, starving creature for days to enjoy its suffering.