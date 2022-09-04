Medium beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12

Hit Points 13 (3d8)

Speed 10 ft., fly 50 ft., swim 50 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 10 (+0) 14 (+2) 10 (+0) 1 (–5) 10 (+0) 3 (–4)

Languages —

Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)



Actions

Sting. Sting. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage, and the target must make a DC 11 Constitution saving throw, taking 10 (3d6) poison damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one. If the poison damage reduces the target to 0 hit points, the target is stable but poisoned for 1 hour, even after regaining hit points, and is paralyzed while poisoned in this way.