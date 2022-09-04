Medium swarm of Tiny beasts, unaligned

Armor Class 12

Hit Points 22 (5d8)

Speed 5 ft., fly 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 3 (–4) 13 (+1) 10 (+0) 1 (–5) 7 (–2) 1 (–5)

Damage Resistances bludgeoning, piercing, slashing

Condition Immunities charmed, frightened, grappled, paralyzed, petrified, prone, restrained, stunned

Languages —

Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)



Swarm. The swarm can occupy another creature’s space and vice versa, and the swarm can move through any opening large enough for a Tiny insect. The swarm can’t regain hit points or gain temporary hit points.

Actions

Bites. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 0 ft., one target in the swarm’s space. Hit: 10 (4d4) piercing damage, or 5 (2d4) piercing damage if the swarm has half of its hit points or fewer.