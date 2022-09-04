Wolf
Wolf
Medium beast, unaligned
Armor Class 13 (natural armor)
Hit Points 11 (2d8 + 2)
Speed 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
12 (+1)
15 (+2)
12 (+1)
3 (–4)
12 (+1)
6 (–2)
Skills Perception +3, Stealth +4
Languages —
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)
Keen Hearing and Smell. The wolf has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on hearing or smell.
Pack Tactics. The wolf has advantage on an attack roll against a creature if at least one of the wolf’s allies is within 5 ft. of the creature and the ally isn’t incapacitated.
Actions
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 7 (2d4 + 2) piercing damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 11 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone.