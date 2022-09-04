Medium beast, unaligned
Armor Class 13
Hit Points 11 (2d8 + 2)
Speed 40 ft., climb 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
12 (+1)
16 (+3)
13 (+1)
3 (–4)
12 (+1)
4 (–3)
Skills Perception +3, Stealth +7
Languages —
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)
Spider Climb. The spider can climb difficult surfaces, including upside down on ceilings, without needing to make an ability check.
Web Sense. While in contact with a web, the spider knows the exact location of any other creature in contact with the same web.
Web Walker. The spider ignores movement restrictions caused by webbing.
Actions
Bite. Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 4 (1d6 + 1) piercing damage, and the target must make a DC 11 Constitution saving throw, taking 7 (2d6) poison damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one. If the poison damage reduces the target to 0 hit points, the target is stable but poisoned for 1 hour, even after regaining hit points, and is paralyzed while poisoned in this way.
Smaller than a giant spider, a giant wolf spider hunts prey across open ground or hides in a burrow or crevice, or in a hidden cavity beneath debris.