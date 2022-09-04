Medium beast, unaligned

Armor Class 13

Hit Points 11 (2d8 + 2)

Speed 40 ft., climb 40 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 12 (+1) 16 (+3) 13 (+1) 3 (–4) 12 (+1) 4 (–3)

Skills Perception +3, Stealth +7

Languages —

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)



Spider Climb. The spider can climb difficult surfaces, including upside down on ceilings, without needing to make an ability check.

Web Sense. While in contact with a web, the spider knows the exact location of any other creature in contact with the same web.

Web Walker. The spider ignores movement restrictions caused by webbing.

Actions

Bite. Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 4 (1d6 + 1) piercing damage, and the target must make a DC 11 Constitution saving throw, taking 7 (2d6) poison damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one. If the poison damage reduces the target to 0 hit points, the target is stable but poisoned for 1 hour, even after regaining hit points, and is paralyzed while poisoned in this way.

Smaller than a giant spider, a giant wolf spider hunts prey across open ground or hides in a burrow or crevice, or in a hidden cavity beneath debris.