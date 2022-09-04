Medium humanoid (any race), any alignment
Armor Class 10
Hit Points 9 (2d8)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
10 (+0)
10 (+0)
10 (+0)
10 (+0)
14 (+2)
11 (+0)
Skills Medicine +4, Religion +2
Languages any one language (usually Common)
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)
Spellcasting. The acolyte is a 1st-level spellcaster. Its spellcasting ability is Wisdom (spell save DC 12, +4 to hit with spell attacks). The acolyte has following cleric spells prepared:
Cantrips (at will): light, sacred flame, thaumaturgy
1st level (3 slots): bless, cure wounds, sanctuary
Actions
Club. Melee Weapon Attack: +2 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 2 (1d4) bludgeoning damage.
Acolytes are junior members of a clergy, usually answerable to a priest. They perform a variety of functions in a temple and are granted minor spellcasting power by their deities.