Medium humanoid (any race), any alignment

Armor Class 10

Hit Points 9 (2d8)

Speed 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 10 (+0) 10 (+0) 10 (+0) 10 (+0) 14 (+2) 11 (+0)

Skills Medicine +4, Religion +2

Languages any one language (usually Common)

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)



Spellcasting. The acolyte is a 1st-level spellcaster. Its spellcasting ability is Wisdom (spell save DC 12, +4 to hit with spell attacks). The acolyte has following cleric spells prepared:

Cantrips (at will): light, sacred flame, thaumaturgy

1st level (3 slots): bless, cure wounds, sanctuary

Actions

Club. Melee Weapon Attack: +2 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 2 (1d4) bludgeoning damage.

Acolytes are junior members of a clergy, usually answerable to a priest. They perform a variety of functions in a temple and are granted minor spellcasting power by their deities.