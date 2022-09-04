Medium humanoid (any race), any non-lawful alignment

Armor Class 15 (studded leather)

Hit Points 65 (10d8 + 20)

Speed 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 15 (+2) 16 (+3) 14 (+2) 14 (+2) 11 (+0) 14 (+2)

Saving Throws Str +4, Dex +5, Wis +2

Skills Athletics +4, Deception +4

Languages any two languages

Challenge 2 (450 XP)



Actions

Multiattack. The captain makes three melee attacks: two with its scimitar and one with its dagger. Or the captain makes two ranged attacks with its daggers.

Scimitar. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d6 + 3) slashing damage.

Dagger. Melee or Ranged Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft. or range 20/60 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d4 + 3) piercing damage.

Reactions

Parry. The captain adds 2 to its AC against one melee attack that would hit it. To do so, the captain must see the attacker and be wielding a melee weapon.

It takes a strong personality, ruthless cunning, and a silver tongue to keep a gang of bandits in line. The bandit captain has these qualities in spades.

In addition to managing a crew of selfish malcontents, the pirate captain is a variation of the bandit captain, with a ship to protect and command. To keep the crew in line, the captain must mete out rewards and punishment on a regular basis.

More than treasure, a bandit captain or pirate captain craves infamy. A prisoner who appeals to the captain’s vanity or ego is more likely to be treated fairly than a prisoner who does not or claims not to know anything of the captain’s colorful reputation.