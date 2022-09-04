Medium humanoid (any race), any chaotic alignment

Armor Class 13 (hide armor)

Hit Points 67 (9d8 +27)

Speed 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 16 (+3) 12 (+1) 17 (+3) 9 (–1) 11 (+0) 9 (–1)

Languages any one language (usually Common)

Challenge 2 (450 XP)



Reckless. At the start of its turn, the berserker can gain advantage on all melee weapon attack rolls during that turn, but attack rolls against it have advantage until the start of its next turn.

Actions

Greataxe. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 9 (1d12 + 3) slashing damage.

Hailing from uncivilized lands, unpredictable berserkers come together in war parties and seek conflict wherever they can find it.