Medium humanoid (any race), any non-good alignment

Armor Class 13 (leather armor)

Hit Points 22 (6d8 + 6)

Speed 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 11 (+0) 14 (+2) 12 (+1) 10 (+0) 13 (+1) 14 (+2)

Skills Deception +4, Persuasion +4, Religion +2

Languages any one language (usually Common)

Challenge 2 (450 XP)



Dark Devotion. The fanatic has advantage on saving throws against being charmed or frightened.

Spellcasting. The fanatic is a 4th-level spellcaster. Its spell casting ability is Wisdom (spell save DC 11, +3 to hit with spell attacks). The fanatic has the following cleric spells prepared:

Cantrips (at will): light, sacred flame, thaumaturgy

1st level (4 slots): command, inflict wounds, shield of faith

2nd level (3 slots): hold person, spiritual weapon

Actions

Multiattack. The fanatic makes two melee attacks.

Dagger. Melee or Ranged Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft. or range 20/60 ft., one creature. Hit:4 (1d4 + 2) piercing damage.

Fanatics are often part of a cult’s leadership, using their charisma and dogma to influence and prey on those of weak will. Most are interested in personal power above all else.