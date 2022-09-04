Medium humanoid (any race), any non-good alignment
Armor Class 13 (leather armor)
Hit Points 22 (6d8 + 6)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
11 (+0)
14 (+2)
12 (+1)
10 (+0)
13 (+1)
14 (+2)
Skills Deception +4, Persuasion +4, Religion +2
Languages any one language (usually Common)
Challenge 2 (450 XP)
Dark Devotion. The fanatic has advantage on saving throws against being charmed or frightened.
Spellcasting. The fanatic is a 4th-level spellcaster. Its spell casting ability is Wisdom (spell save DC 11, +3 to hit with spell attacks). The fanatic has the following cleric spells prepared:
Cantrips (at will): light, sacred flame, thaumaturgy
1st level (4 slots): command, inflict wounds, shield of faith
2nd level (3 slots): hold person, spiritual weapon
Actions
Multiattack. The fanatic makes two melee attacks.
Dagger. Melee or Ranged Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft. or range 20/60 ft., one creature. Hit:4 (1d4 + 2) piercing damage.
Fanatics are often part of a cult’s leadership, using their charisma and dogma to influence and prey on those of weak will. Most are interested in personal power above all else.