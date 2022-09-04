Medium humanoid (any race), any non-good alignment

Armor Class 12 (leather armor)

Hit Points 9 (2d8)

Speed 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 11 (+0) 12 (+1) 10 (+0) 10 (+0) 11 (+0) 10 (+0)

Skills Deception +2, Religion +2

Languages any one language (usually Common)

Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)



Dark Devotion. The cultist has advantage on saving throws against being charmed or frightened.

Actions

Scimitar. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 4 (1d6 + 1) slashing damage.

Cultists swear allegiance to dark powers such as elemental princes, demon lords, or archdevils. Most conceal their loyalties to avoid being ostracized, imprisoned, or executed for their beliefs. Unlike evil acolytes, cultists often show signs of insanity in their beliefs and practices.