Medium humanoid (any race), any alignment

Armor Class 11 (16 with barkskin)

Hit Points 27 (5d8 + 5)

Speed 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 10 (+0) 12 (+1) 13 (+1) 12 (+1) 15 (+2) 11 (+0)

Skills Medicine +4, Nature +3, Perception +4

Languages Druidic plus any two languages

Challenge 2 (450 XP)



Spellcasting. The druid is a 4th-level spellcaster. Its spellcasting ability is Wisdom (spell save DC 12, +4 to hit with spell attacks). It has the following druid spells prepared:

Cantrips (at will): druidcraft, produce flame, shillelagh

1st level (4 slots): entangle, longstrider, speak with animals, thunderwave

2nd level (3 slots): animal messenger, barkskin

Actions

Quarterstaff. Melee Weapon Attack: +2 to hit (+4 to hit with shillelagh), reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 3 (1d6) bludgeoning damage, or 6 (1d8 + 2) bludgeoning damage with shillelagh or if wielded with two hands.

Druids dwell in forests and other secluded wilderness locations, where they protect the natural world from monsters and the encroachment of civilization. Some are tribal shamans who heal the sick, pray to animal spirits, and provide spiritual guidance