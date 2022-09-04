Medium humanoid (any race), any alignment

Armor Class 16 (chain shirt, shield)

Hit Points 11 (2d8 + 2)

Speed 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 13 (+1) 12 (+1) 12 (+1) 10 (+0) 11 (+0) 10 (+0)

Skills Perception +2

Languages any one language (usually Common)

Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)



Actions

Spear. Melee or Ranged Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft. or range 20/60 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d6 + 1) piercing damage or 5 (1d8 + 1) piercing damage if used with two hands to make a melee attack.

Guards include members of a city watch, sentries in a citadel or fortified town, and the bodyguards of merchants and nobles.