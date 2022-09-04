Guard
Medium humanoid (any race), any alignment
Armor Class 16 (chain shirt, shield)
Hit Points 11 (2d8 + 2)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
13 (+1)
12 (+1)
12 (+1)
10 (+0)
11 (+0)
10 (+0)
Skills Perception +2
Languages any one language (usually Common)
Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)
Actions
Spear. Melee or Ranged Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft. or range 20/60 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d6 + 1) piercing damage or 5 (1d8 + 1) piercing damage if used with two hands to make a melee attack.
Guards include members of a city watch, sentries in a citadel or fortified town, and the bodyguards of merchants and nobles.