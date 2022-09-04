Medium humanoid (any race), any alignment
Armor Class 18 (plate)
Hit Points 52 (8d8 + 16)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
16 (+3)
11 (+0)
14 (+2)
11 (+0)
11 (+0)
15 (+2)
Saving Throws Con +4, Wis +2
Languages any one language (usually Common)
Challenge 3 (700 XP)
Brave. The knight has advantage on saving throws against being frightened.
Actions
Multiattack. The knight makes two melee attacks.
Greatsword. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 10 (2d6 + 3) slashing damage.
Heavy Crossbow. Ranged Weapon Attack: +2 to hit, range 100/400 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d10) piercing damage.
Leadership (Recharges after a Short or Long Rest). For 1 minute, the knight can utter a special command or warning whenever a nonhostile creature that it can see within 30 ft. of it makes an attack roll or a saving throw. The creature can add a d4 to its roll provided it can hear and understand the knight. A creature can benefit from only one Leadership die at a time. This effect ends if the knight is incapacitated.
Reactions
Parry. The knight adds 2 to its AC against one melee attack that would hit it. To do so, the knight must see the attacker and be wielding a melee weapon.
Knights are warriors who pledge service to rulers, religious orders, and noble causes. A knight’s alignment determines the extent to which a pledge is honored. Whether undertaking a quest or patrolling a realm, a knight often travels with an entourage that includes squires and hirelings who are commoners.