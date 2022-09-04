Noble

Medium humanoid (any race), any alignment

Armor Class 15 (breastplate)
Hit Points 9 (2d8)
Speed 30 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

11 (+0)

12 (+1)

11 (+0)

12 (+1)

14 (+2)

16 (+3)

Skills Deception +5, Insight +4, Persuasion +5
Languages any two languages
Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)

Actions

Rapier. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d8 + 1) piercing damage.

Parry. The noble adds 2 to its AC against one melee attack that would hit it. To do so, the noble must see the attacker and be wielding a melee weapon.

Nobles wield great authority and influence as members of the upper class, possessing wealth and connections that can make them as powerful as monarchs and generals. A noble often travels in the company of guards, as well as servants who are commoners.

The noble’s statistics can also be used to represent courtiers who aren’t of noble birth