Medium humanoid (any race), any alignment

Armor Class 15 (breastplate)

Hit Points 9 (2d8)

Speed 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 11 (+0) 12 (+1) 11 (+0) 12 (+1) 14 (+2) 16 (+3)

Skills Deception +5, Insight +4, Persuasion +5

Languages any two languages

Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)



Actions

Rapier. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d8 + 1) piercing damage.

Parry. The noble adds 2 to its AC against one melee attack that would hit it. To do so, the noble must see the attacker and be wielding a melee weapon.

Nobles wield great authority and influence as members of the upper class, possessing wealth and connections that can make them as powerful as monarchs and generals. A noble often travels in the company of guards, as well as servants who are commoners.

The noble’s statistics can also be used to represent courtiers who aren’t of noble birth