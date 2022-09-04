Medium humanoid (any race), any alignment
Armor Class 15 (breastplate)
Hit Points 9 (2d8)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
11 (+0)
12 (+1)
11 (+0)
12 (+1)
14 (+2)
16 (+3)
Skills Deception +5, Insight +4, Persuasion +5
Languages any two languages
Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)
Actions
Rapier. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d8 + 1) piercing damage.
Parry. The noble adds 2 to its AC against one melee attack that would hit it. To do so, the noble must see the attacker and be wielding a melee weapon.
Nobles wield great authority and influence as members of the upper class, possessing wealth and connections that can make them as powerful as monarchs and generals. A noble often travels in the company of guards, as well as servants who are commoners.
The noble’s statistics can also be used to represent courtiers who aren’t of noble birth