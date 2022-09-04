Medium humanoid (any race), any alignment
Armor Class 12
Hit Points 27 (6d8)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
10 (+0)
15 (+2)
10 (+0)
12 (+1)
14 (+2)
16 (+3)
Skills Deception +5, Insight +4, Investigation +5, Perception +6, Persuasion +5, Stealth +4
Languages any two languages
Challenge 1 (200 XP)
Cunning Action. On each of its turns, the spy can use a bonus action to take the Dash, Disengage, or Hide action.
Sneak Attack (1/Turn). The spy deals an extra 7 (2d6) damage when it hits a target with a weapon attack and has advantage on the attack roll, or when the target is within 5 ft. of an ally of the spy that isn’t incapacitated and the spy doesn’t have disadvantage on the attack roll.
Actions
Multiattack. The spy makes two melee attacks.
Shortsword. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.
Hand Crossbow. Ranged Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, range 30/120 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.
Rulers, nobles, merchants, guildmasters, and other wealthy individuals use spies to gain the upper hand in a world of cutthroat politics. A spy is trained to secretly gather information. Loyal spies would rather die than divulge information that could compromise them or their employers.