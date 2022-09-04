Medium humanoid (any race), any alignment

Armor Class 12

Hit Points 27 (6d8)

Speed 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 10 (+0) 15 (+2) 10 (+0) 12 (+1) 14 (+2) 16 (+3)

Skills Deception +5, Insight +4, Investigation +5, Perception +6, Persuasion +5, Stealth +4

Languages any two languages

Challenge 1 (200 XP)



Cunning Action. On each of its turns, the spy can use a bonus action to take the Dash, Disengage, or Hide action.

Sneak Attack (1/Turn). The spy deals an extra 7 (2d6) damage when it hits a target with a weapon attack and has advantage on the attack roll, or when the target is within 5 ft. of an ally of the spy that isn’t incapacitated and the spy doesn’t have disadvantage on the attack roll.

Actions

Multiattack. The spy makes two melee attacks.

Shortsword. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.

Hand Crossbow. Ranged Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, range 30/120 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.

Rulers, nobles, merchants, guildmasters, and other wealthy individuals use spies to gain the upper hand in a world of cutthroat politics. A spy is trained to secretly gather information. Loyal spies would rather die than divulge information that could compromise them or their employers.