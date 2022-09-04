Thug

Medium humanoid (any race), any non-good alignment

Armor Class 11 (leather armor)
Hit Points 32 (5d8 + 10)
Speed 30 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

15 (+2)

11 (+0)

14 (+2)

10 (+0)

10 (+0)

11 (+0)

Skills Intimidation +2
Languages any one language (usually Common)
Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)

Pack Tactics. The thug has advantage on an attack roll against a creature if at least one of the thug’s allies is within 5 ft. of the creature and the ally isn’t incapacitated.

Actions

Multiattack. The thug makes two melee attacks.

Mace. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) bludgeoning damage.

Heavy Crossbow. Ranged Weapon Attack: +2 to hit, range 100/400 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d10) piercing damage.

Thugs are ruthless enforcers skilled at intimidation and violence. They work for money and have few scruples.