Medium humanoid (any race), any non-good alignment
Armor Class 11 (leather armor)
Hit Points 32 (5d8 + 10)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
15 (+2)
11 (+0)
14 (+2)
10 (+0)
10 (+0)
11 (+0)
Skills Intimidation +2
Languages any one language (usually Common)
Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)
Pack Tactics. The thug has advantage on an attack roll against a creature if at least one of the thug’s allies is within 5 ft. of the creature and the ally isn’t incapacitated.
Actions
Multiattack. The thug makes two melee attacks.
Mace. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) bludgeoning damage.
Heavy Crossbow. Ranged Weapon Attack: +2 to hit, range 100/400 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d10) piercing damage.
Thugs are ruthless enforcers skilled at intimidation and violence. They work for money and have few scruples.