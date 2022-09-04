Medium humanoid (any race), any alignment

Armor Class 12

Hit Points 11 (2d8)

Speed 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 13 (+1) 11 (+0) 12 (+1) 8 (–1) 11 (+0) 8 (–1)

Senses passive Perception 10

Languages any one language

Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)



Pack Tactics. The warrior has advantage on an attack roll against a creature if at least one of the warrior’s allies is within 5 ft. of the creature and the ally isn’t incapacitated.

Actions

Spear. Melee or Ranged Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft. or range 20/60 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d6 + 1) piercing damage, or 5 (1d8 + 1) piercing damage if used with two hands to make a melee attack.

Tribal warriors live beyond civilization, most often subsisting on fishing and hunting. Each tribe acts in accordance with the wishes of its chief, who is the greatest or oldest warrior of the tribe or a tribe member blessed by the gods.