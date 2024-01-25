Your race indicates the languages your character can speak by default, and your background might give you access to one or more additional languages of your choice. Note these languages on your character sheet.
Choose your languages from the Standard Languages table, or choose one that is common in your campaign. With your GM’s permission, you can instead choose a language from the Exotic Languages table or a secret language, such as thieves’ cant or the tongue of druids.
Some of these languages are actually families of languages with many dialects. For example, the Primordial language includes the Auran, Aquan, Ignan, and Terran dialects, one for each of the four elemental planes. Creatures that speak different dialects of the same language can communicate with one another.
Standard Languages
Language
Typical Speakers
Script
Common
Humans
Common
Dwarvish
Dwarves
Dwarvish
Elvish
Elves
Elvish
Giant
Ogres, giants
Dwarvish
Gnomish
Gnomes
Dwarvish
Goblin
Goblinoids
Dwarvish
Halfling
Halflings
Common
Orc
Orcs
Dwarvish
Exotic Languages
Language
Typical Speakers
Script
Abyssal
Demons
Infernal
Celestial
Celestials
Celestial
Draconic
Dragons, dragonborn
Draconic
Deep Speech
Aboleths, chairs
—
Infernal
Devils
Infernal
Primordial
Elementals
Dwarvish
Sylvan
Fey creatures
Elvish
Undercommon
Underworld traders
Elvish