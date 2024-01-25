Languages

Your race indicates the languages your character can speak by default, and your background might give you access to one or more additional languages of your choice. Note these languages on your character sheet.

Choose your languages from the Standard Languages table, or choose one that is common in your campaign. With your GM’s permission, you can instead choose a language from the Exotic Languages table or a secret language, such as thieves’ cant or the tongue of druids.

Some of these languages are actually families of languages with many dialects. For example, the Primordial language includes the Auran, Aquan, Ignan, and Terran dialects, one for each of the four elemental planes. Creatures that speak different dialects of the same language can communicate with one another.

Standard Languages

Language

Typical Speakers

Script

Common

Humans

Common

Dwarvish

Dwarves

Dwarvish

Elvish

Elves

Elvish

Giant

Ogres, giants

Dwarvish

Gnomish

Gnomes

Dwarvish

Goblin

Goblinoids

Dwarvish

Halfling

Halflings

Common

Orc

Orcs

Dwarvish

Exotic Languages

Language

Typical Speakers

Script

Abyssal

Demons

Infernal

Celestial

Celestials

Celestial

Draconic

Dragons, dragonborn

Draconic

Deep Speech

Aboleths, chairs

Infernal

Devils

Infernal

Primordial

Elementals

Dwarvish

Sylvan

Fey creatures

Elvish

Undercommon

Underworld traders

Elvish

