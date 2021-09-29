A haphazard collection of huts and dirt paths that seem to move locations every day, the Moonlight Bazaar is the place adventurers can buy anything the region has to offer that the Moonlight Priests will sanction - and a few things that they won’t.

The Bazaar is a place of commerce, and while the merchants from the surrounding regions are polite and civil, they are ever watchful of one another. There is a certain amount of jostling and trying to get the best prices for one's wares, and the occasional scuffle will break out, breaking up into a general brawl that is quickly quelled by the guards.

The guards are employed by the Moonlight priesthood, and enjoy the same courtesies offered to the priests themselves. You will find far fewer guards here than you would in the bustling markets of other cities. The place manages to run smoothly and peacefully almost entirely on its own – a benefit of the population’s respect for High Priest Nerezza Moonstone and his priesthood.

Things you might see at the Moonlight Bazaar

Roll 1d12 to add some flavor to your party’s journey through the Bazaar.