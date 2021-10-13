Proprietor: Monica Shellsister
There is a strange inscription above the door as you enter. The common room smells of comfort food and affords a perfect view of the sea. The food here is unparalleled and home of a famous Seasquid Chowder.
Menu
New Potato Salad
Fresh herbs make it sing.
9 cp
Battered Calamari
Fresh from the sea and shatteringly crisp.
2 sp
Packed Lunch
An assortment of fruits, bread, and hard cheeses. Packed for traveling.
1 sp
Pain Perdu
Slightly stale bread dipped in sweet batter with vanilla and cinnamon, then pan-fried.
1 sp
Monica’s Famous Seasquid Chowder
All the riches of the sea in one bowl. So good it attracts famous chefs to the region.
3 sp
Secrets
The very top floor is Monica’s bedroom. It contains a small, locked wine cellar with 8 bottles of rare and delightful vintages.
See GM Notes for Monica Shellsister