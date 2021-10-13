Proprietor: Monica Shellsister

There is a strange inscription above the door as you enter. The common room smells of comfort food and affords a perfect view of the sea. The food here is unparalleled and home of a famous Seasquid Chowder.

Menu

New Potato Salad Fresh herbs make it sing. 9 cp Battered Calamari Fresh from the sea and shatteringly crisp. 2 sp Packed Lunch An assortment of fruits, bread, and hard cheeses. Packed for traveling. 1 sp Pain Perdu Slightly stale bread dipped in sweet batter with vanilla and cinnamon, then pan-fried. 1 sp Monica’s Famous Seasquid Chowder All the riches of the sea in one bowl. So good it attracts famous chefs to the region. 3 sp

Secrets