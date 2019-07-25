Aldifae The Defender [LG]
From the Setting Guide
Aldifae the Defender is the Goddess of Protection.
Aldifae was Iomedae's Herald during the Valoroth Civil War. When Iomedae fell during the final battle of the conflict, she granted her powers to Aldifae, who took up arms and joined the combat.
When the battle was done, Aldifae took up the mantle of the Godess of Protection, with Iomedae's saints pledging themselves to her.
Servants of Aldifae believe that martial might is the superior form of defence.
Titles
The Defender, The Goddess of Protection
Alignment
Lawful Good
Domains
Order, War
Symbol
A sword emblazoned upon a sun.
Home Plane
Herald
Saints
Holy Order