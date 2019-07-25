Edafos The Farmer [N]

From the Ashk Setting Guide

Edafos is the God of animals, plants, and nature. Edafos is one of the oldest Gods, his worship hearkening back to the time when mankind first set about harnessing the wilderness and mastering nature.

Legends claim that it was Edafos himself who crafted the first bow and gifted it to mortals, a gift to assist them in overcoming the challenges of the world.

Titles

The Farmer

Alignment

Neutral

Domains

Life, Nature

Symbol

A sheaf of grain

Home Plane

Vosk

Herald

Minerva

Saints

Saint Petra, Saint Miridae

Holy Order