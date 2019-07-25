Edafos The Farmer [N]
From the Ashk Setting Guide
Edafos is the God of animals, plants, and nature. Edafos is one of the oldest Gods, his worship hearkening back to the time when mankind first set about harnessing the wilderness and mastering nature.
Legends claim that it was Edafos himself who crafted the first bow and gifted it to mortals, a gift to assist them in overcoming the challenges of the world.
Titles
The Farmer
Alignment
Neutral
Domains
Life, Nature
Symbol
A sheaf of grain
