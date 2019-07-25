From the Ashk Setting Guide

Ellaria is an ancient goddess, said to be older than even Edafos. She is the goddess of freedom and travel.

Even when the gods held dominion over the material plane, Ellaria was a traveller, supposedly planting the stars in the sky so that others could follow the paths she walked. The moon was named after her by the mortals that followed.

Following Parax's defeat, Ellaria chose to end her travels and take up residence in the soul realm, acting as its steward and guiding the souls to their afterlife.