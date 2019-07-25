From the Ashk Setting Guide

Valois is the goddess of luck, fate, and fortune. She is worshipped by thieves, rogues, and con artists throughout the known world.

Valois is best known for breaking into Sofos’ study and stealing a magical jeweled necklace and giving it to the mortals. The necklace was so beautiful that it unlocked a desire in mortals that they had not previously felt.

Over the course of a few years, the necklace changed hands hundreds of times as the mortals stole it and murdered one another to possess it.