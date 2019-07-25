Valois The Thief [CN]
Valois The Thief [CN]
From the Ashk Setting Guide
Valois is the goddess of luck, fate, and fortune. She is worshipped by thieves, rogues, and con artists throughout the known world.
Valois is best known for breaking into Sofos’ study and stealing a magical jeweled necklace and giving it to the mortals. The necklace was so beautiful that it unlocked a desire in mortals that they had not previously felt.
Over the course of a few years, the necklace changed hands hundreds of times as the mortals stole it and murdered one another to possess it.
Titles
The Thief
Alignment
Chaotic Neutral
Domains
Trickery
Symbol
A coin with two faces
Home Plane
Herald
Saints
Holy Order