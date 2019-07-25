Thought to be descended from creatures of the Feywild, elves are blessed with incredible long life.

On the Eastern continent, many elves are descendants of the White Elves of Inyarin, who predominantly live in The Everglades.

Elves mark the passage of time much more slowly than humans do, speaking in phases rather than years.

A phase is approximately equivalent to 25 human years, and elves consider their kind to be little more than children until they have lived for four phases.

Many elven adventurers are considered to be wanderlust filled adolescents who will eventually grown up and realize befriending such short-lived creatures is pointless.