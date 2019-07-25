The dragonborn first came into being as a result of a blend of science and magic in an attempt to create a race of immortal warriors to defend the kings of Valoroth.

For hundreds of years, the dragonborn were infertile - a side-effect of the magic used to create them.

When their infertility was cured, the magic that made them immortal was not passed along, and all natural-born dragonborn now age and die the same as any other mortal. A dragonborn will typically live between 80-140 years.