From the Ashk Setting Guide

Kôvaz is said to be the grandfather of the Dwarves. The Dwarves believe that Kôvaz took a piece of stone from beneath the mountain and used his mighty hammer to form it into shape. He then adorned his creation in powerful runes and coated it in steel and thus the first dwarf came into being.

Kôvaz is the god of smithing and crafting. He is worshipped by blacksmiths, builders, and tinkerers across the world.

Those looking to imbue their creations with long life will often scribe prayer runes to Kôvaz into their work.