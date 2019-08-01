From the Ashk Setting Guide

Trelos is the god of Magic, and was his father’s most studious pupil, learning about the magic that fuels creations.

It was Trélos who gifted mortals with magic, much to his father’s scorn.

Sofos warned Trélos that magic is dangerous and there were some magics even his children were forbidden to explore, but Trélos didn’t listen. He studied the darkest secrets and the knowledge he gained drove him mad.

Trélos is now a torn creature, simultaneously trying to preserve magic and destroy it. This makes him a difficult to predict and control deity.